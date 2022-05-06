American actor Frank Langella grabbed headlines after being fired from Netflix's upcoming limited series The Fall of the House of Usher. Reportedly, the Robot & Frank actor came under scrutiny after being accused of sexual harassment, including making 'inappropriate comments' to a female co-star on the sets of the show. The actor has now broken his silence on the allegations and opened up about no longer being a part of Netflix's series.

Frank Langella reacts to his firing from The Fall of the House of Usher

Frank Langella, who was roped in to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode horror project The Fall of the House of Usher, was shown the exit door after an investigation was conducted for his alleged misconduct on the sets. In a lengthy statement, as per Deadline, the actor denied the published statements about him behaving inappropriately with a female co-star during a 'fully clothed' love scene filmed on March 25. He further revealed that he only 'touched' the female co-star's leg. Moreover, he alleged that he was fired for making an indecent joke, calling his co-star 'baby or honey,' and giving the female actor 'a hug or touch' on her shoulder.

The column began with the statement, “I have been cancelled. Just lie that". He added, “In the increasing madness that currently pervades our industry, I could not have imagined that the words collateral damage would fall upon my shoulders.” The 84-year-old revealed that he was not allowed to talk to the accuser or Netflix. “The directors and the producer stopped answering my emails and phone calls,” he writes. “Within 30 minutes of my firing, a letter went out to cast and crew, and a full press release was sent immediately. My representatives and I were given no opportunity to comment or collaborate on the narrative.”

Langella claimed his reputation has been tarnished due to the allegations and the subsequent firing.

“I cannot speak to the intentions of my accuser or Netflix, but the impact on me has been incalculable. I lost a thrilling part, the chance at future earnings, and perhaps face a stretch of unemployment. Netflix terminated me after three months of work with only three weeks left to shoot, and I have as yet to be fully remunerated for my services. Most importantly, my reputation has been tarnished," he said.

For the unversed, Langella is also known for taking roles in films like Masters of the Universe (1987), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), Robot & Frank (2012) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).