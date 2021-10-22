Freida Pinto Shares Glimpses Of Wedding With 'gorgeous Man' Of Her Dreams Cory Tran

After revealing her intimate wedding ceremony with fiance Cory Tran on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, Freida Pinto has now made the news official on Instagram. The actor has dismissed rumours of the duo keeping their nuptials a secret, stating that they "happily shared the news with anyone who asked." She also unveiled a string of photos from their wedding ceremony, which took place at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California last year.

The clarification about them secretly tying the knot comes right after she told Clarkson about their 'pretty and simple' affair in the midst of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Pinto and Tran, who sparked dating rumours after being introduced by her The Path co-star Aaron Paul, are also reportedly expecting their first child together.

Freida Pinto makes marriage with Cory Tran official on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 21, the Slumdog Millionaire star uploaded photos from her wedding celebrations, as they are cheered on by their friends and mark their registration at the Honda Centre. For the caption, Pinto wrote, "Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked[sic]."

Further talking about why they took this sudden decision, Freida mentioned, "@coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now[sic]."

Divulging other details about the 'very romantic story' on the show, Pinto also joked about not wanting to get 'stomach ulcers' from the extravagant planning, deeming their intimate ceremony as an ideal event. Earlier this month, Freida also shared glimpses from her baby shower and wrote, "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me[sic]."

(Image: @freidapinto/Instagram)