Freida Pinto Reveals She Secretly Married Fiance Cory Tran During COVID-19 Lockdown

Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto revealed that she tied the knot with her fiance Cory Tran in the midst of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Freda mentioned that the duo got married in a 'pretty and simple' ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Pinto, who is also expecting her firstborn with Cory, playfully mentioned how the perfect nuptials were followed by an 'afternoon nap'

The newlyweds sparked dating rumours after being introduced by her The Path co-star Aaron Paul, and Freida further revealed that she was 'celebrating her singlehood' until Paul turned matchmaker for them. After confirming her pregnancy in June this year, Freida has been sporting her baby bump in several posts on her social media handles.

Freida Pinto reveals secret marriage with Cory Tran

The revelation came after Pinto was asked about how the wedding preparations were going, to which she stunned everyone by stating 'We're already married'. Divulging further details about the 'very romantic story', Pinto stated that although the duo was planning a 'magical wedding', COVID struck everyone, making them realise that they could be stuck mapping out their ceremony forever. She also joked about not wanting to get 'stomach ulcers' from the extravagant planning, deeming their intimate ceremony as an ideal event.

Earlier this month, Freida also shared glimpses from her baby shower, as she cradled her baby bump in a beautiful white gown. Along with the post, she wrote, 'Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge... I feel so blessed and lucky!'

She also clocked her 37th birthday on October 18 and uploaded a post sharing excitement about the 'new life'. 'Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can't wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes,' she wrote.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FREIDA PINTO)