Freida Pinto Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Cory Tran; Names Him Rumi-Ray

Actor Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran recently welcomed their first child. The actor recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy and also announced his name. The couple, who tied the knot a year ago in October, announced their pregnancy back in June.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Freida Pinto announced she and her husband Cory Tran were blessed with a baby boy. The actor's baby arrived on Tran's birthday, making it a double celebration for the family. Pinto shared two photos of her baby but did not reveal his face. In the pictures, Pinto's baby was seen lying on his parents' chest.

Sharing the photos, Pinto penned a heartfelt note for her husband and wished him a happy birthday. She mentioned seeing Tran become a 'Super-Dad' makes her emotional. The caption read, "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!" "I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly," Pinto added. Concluding her note, the Slumdog Millionaire star revealed she and her partner have named their baby Rumi-Ray. She wrote, "Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

Sharing the same pictures, birthday boy Cory Tran mentioned he could have never asked for a better birthday gift. Tran further called his wife, Freida, a warrior and thanked her for their sweet boy. He wrote, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior." The couple received blessings and wishes from all over the industry.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran become Insta official

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran tied the knot last year, in October. The couple kept it a secret for quite a long time. They became Instagram official after Freida Pinto dropped a few pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. "Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything," she wrote, sharing the loved up photos.

Image: Instagram/@freidapinto