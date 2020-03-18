Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were known to be close friends as they used to star in the famous sitcom Friends. According to a recent report, it was said that Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston was dating her co-star Ross aka David Schwimmer back then. It has been reportedly said that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in a secret relationship for four long years.

And this was all during their time on Friends. It was said that they both were serious about their love for each other and hid their status from their co-stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. None of the cast members have confirmed or denied these reports.

As per reports, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were even living under one roof for quite some time. It was also said that the reason they hid their relationship was that they were afraid that their off-screen love would tamper with their on-screen chemistry. However, their relationship soon went down a rocky road and the duo decided to split.

As per reports, Jennifer Aniston soon got married to Brad Pitt and this gesture of Jennifer left David heartbroken. And when Jennifer’s close friend Courteney Cox got to know about it she was very upset. The report also said that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 1998 and Friends began in 1994.

As per recent reports, it is said that the rumours are false and nothing of this sort has happened between Jennifer and David. The source also told the reports that Jennifer was never in a relationship with David and these are just rumours and during her time on Friends, she only dated and married Brad Pitt.

