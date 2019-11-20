Friends: Iconic Props From The Sit-com To Go On Auction Soon

Friends is considered to be one of the most successful sit-coms to ever feature on Television. Even after years of it going off-air, ardent fans have continued to stream the show on digital platforms like Netflix. The ensemble cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have evidently captured many hearts through the show. Now, iconic prop items from Friends will be going for auction for a positive cause.

Friends props to go on auction

As per reports, props from the show will be auctioned with the earnings going towards an LGBTQI+ charity. Props which will be auctioned include Joey's stuffed penguin and Monica-Chandler's wedding invitation. The two prop items are expected to raise $1500 through auctions. Warner Bros. production house has teamed up with Prop Store to organize this auction.

The auction will also be reportedly held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic show. The event will be held on December 3, 2019, and avid fans have an opportunity to possess a souvenir from the show. Other items which will be auctioned include Chandler and Joey's wood canoe, which had two paddles. It was stated by the organizers that a replica of the Central Perk's couch will also be available for auction. The props which will be recreated for the auction are being produced by Warner Bros. props department themselves to ensure the authenticity of the props. Some key props from all the 10 seasons of the show will be available at the auction event. Joey'soriginal Hugsy doll along with 10 copies of Monica's peephole door frame will also be some additional props which will be auctioned.

☕ Prop Store is proud to present an exclusive auction of props, costumes, scripts, a canoe, some turkeys, the Holiday Armadillo, and more from the production of Friends. Register now to win an original script! #FriendsAuction #Friends25 https://t.co/A0fYJkoLNY — Prop Store (@propstore_com) November 19, 2019

