FRIENDS' Lisa Kudrow Reveals Her Car Was Checked Every Night While Shooting For The Sitcom

On Jimmy Kimmel’s online talk show, FRIENDS actor Lisa Kudrow recently joked that her car was searched every night during the shoot of the hit sitcom. The actor remarked that her colleague from the show, Matthew Perry gifted her the iconic cookie jar from sets as a wrap-up gift. However, Lisa Kudrow was unsure if she was allowed to take the prop home and asked the actor if she was allowed to take the cookie jar home.

Recalling why Matthew Perry decided to give her the jar as a memento, Lisa mentioned that she was improvising a scene which later, led to an error. In the scene, Lisa was supposed to look at her wristwatch and remark that she was getting late. However, Kudrow didn’t wear a wristwatch during the shoot and mistakenly looked at the cookie jar and delivered her dialogue.

When the crew packed up for the day, Matthew Perry came up to Lisa and was amused by the scene. In the interview, Kudrow mentioned that the cookie jar was given to her as a joke. Lisa Kudrow joked that people checked her car, just to ensure that she has not robbed the cookie jar.

Recently, in an interview, Lisa spoke about how her character, Phoebe from FRIENDS and revealed that she would follow social distancing and spend her quarantine days. Lisa joked that Phoebe's apartment would be filled with many half-done artworks, which are heavy and cumbersome, just like her infamous painting from the series. Speaking about Phoebe's husband, Mike's reaction to the paintings, Lisa remarked that he would be very sweet about it.

About FRIENDS

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

All-in-one challenge

Recently, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States amid the pandemic.

