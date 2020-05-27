Kriti Sanon Misses Going To Work, Hanging Out With Friends & More Amid Lockdown, Watch

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed the four things that she has been missing while under lockdown for more than two months now. The Panipat actor shared a video in which she has claimed that she misses being on the sets and working and going out with friends among other things. She captioned the post, "So these are the 4 things I’m really missing in this lockdown.. I’m sure number 4 is for all you women out there missing that home pampering!".

Kriti has been updating her social media handles regularly throughout the lockdown to keep her fans and followers entertained as well as informed amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. She recently made headlines for the at-home salon and hairstyling session with her younger sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti sports shorter hair in her video and that is courtesy of Nupur who recently gave her a haircut at home.

The actor even shared a video of the entire session. She captioned it, "Baal Baal Bach Gaye... Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the Punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand! #LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #The Sanon Sisters.".

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama film Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor where she played the role of his wife onscreen. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020, but is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

