Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Excitement For 'Friends' Reunion, Says She 'cannot Wait'

Ever since the Friends reunion special episode has been announced to stream on HBO Max, fans of the show have been thrilled to see the cast come together. The series enjoys a massive following and has garnered the status of a cult classic show through the years. The long wait for the stars of the show to come together once again is often teased more and more by cast members like Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and others. Now, actor Lisa Kudrow, who played the character of Phoebe in the show has shared that she cannot wait for the Friends reunion special.

Also read: Beyonce-Jay Z or Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: Who has set major couple fashion goals?

Lisa Kudrow on Friends reunion

Recently, Lisa Kudrow was speaking to an entertainment portal in the USA where she revealed her excitement for the Friends reunion special. The star went on to admit that she cannot wait to film the series as the six leading stars of the show haven't been together in front of people in 25 years. She also admitted that the stars haven't had the time to come together privately and only managed to do so a few years ago for dinner.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez says 'God has greater plans' for her wedding with Alex Rodriguez

Lisa Kudrow also stated that she can only imagine how good the reunion will be and expressed that it will most definitely be a lot of fun. On the other hand, the actor also acknowledged that the series gained unprecedented popularity after it went to streaming on Netflix. She then thanked the series creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane for allowing the show to be streamed on online platforms.

She also agreed that Netflix proved to be a catalyst for the Friends reunion special to happen as more and more fans wished to know where the characters went since the series finale. Though the Friends reunion special was supposed to hit production soon, it has reportedly been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read: Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner "happy to see him move on" with Ana De Armas

Image courtesy - Jennifer Aniston Instagram

On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow recently featured in a Netflix special series titled Space Force. The comedy series features Steve Carell in the lead roles with Lisa Kudrow, Owen Daniels, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz and others in supporting roles. The series will be releasing on Netflix on May 29, 2020, and has reportedly built a substantial amount of hype for itself and is expected to garner a massive viewership when it starts streaming.

Also read: Did Jennifer Aniston ask Brad Pitt to stop being 'flaky and indecisive'?

Also read: When rumours that Jennifer Aniston was pregnant with Brad Pitt's child broke the internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.