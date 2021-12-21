From 'Free Guy', 'Hawkeye' To 'Loki' & 'Shang-Chi', Here's The Best 2021 Hotstar Watchlist

The year 2021 has been an exciting one with many amazing releases and phenomenal content across International production houses like Walt Disney, FOX studios, HBO, and more. There have been some interesting films like Tom Hiddleston-starrer Marvel Studios’ Loki, The adventure-comedy, Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy, Kate Winslet’s immensely popular drama series, Mare of Easttown that are streaming digitally exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

If you have been lagging behind and have been looking to curate your perfect watchlist as you gear up for the holiday season, then do not waste a single second and pull over your sleeves to fetch the remote and tune in to your favourite one. We have tried to curate a collection of our top picks of 2021 that you must watch.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an American television miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

Hawkeye - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Clint Barton/Hawkeye must team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. After the release of the fifth season, the makers have treated fans with the trailer of the sixth season.

Free Guy - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy is set inside a video game world, with Ryan's character on a mission to save the day before it's too late. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie also stars Jodie Comer and will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 15. Apart from Hindi and English, the film is also available in Tamil and Telugu.

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building is a new comedy/murder mystery hybrid. Hulu's latest release starring Selena Gomez has had fans wondering how they can watch Only Murders in the Building, and we're here to help. Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings - - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Shang Chi: and the Legend of the Ten Rings traces the story of Shang Chi and his sister's search for a mythical village following the statements of their father, who is the leader of Ten Rings, a secret organization.

Raya and the Last Dragon - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Raya and The Last Dragon is an animated periodic film that comes with a dash of drama and fantasy. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young warrior who is trying to protect the planet from a monster named Druun. The premise of the film has been set in an era where the dragons have returned after being extinct for hundreds of years.

Loki - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the Avengers: Endgame. Loki is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Cruella - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The film is about the rebellious early days of the cinema’s most notorious and fashionable villain, Cruella de Vil.

Luca - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The movie is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides.

Nomadland

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Succession

A sage of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their ageing begins to step back from the company.

Black Widow - Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

IMAGE: Instagram/Hawkeye/The FreeGuy/TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier