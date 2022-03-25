From 'Morbius' To 'Doctor Strange 2,' Superhero Films In 2022 To Excite Comic Book Lovers

Films like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home finding place amongst the highest-grossing films of last year was one of the clear indicators regarding the popularity of superhero films. Adding to superhero fandom's excitement, there is a long line-up of films adapted from superhero comics, that goes right up to 2023, and some that may release even a couple of years down the line.

As far as the releases this year are concerned, Marvel holds an edge yet again over contender DC as the former has several highly-anticipated films in their catalogue. However, Black Adam and Shazam 2 are something that would delight the DC fans too.

Comic book adaptations/superhero films releasing in 2022

Morbius

Months after the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are other films in the web-slinger's universe awaiting its release. Morbius, who had faced off against Spider-Man in the Marvel comics has now got a standalone film of his own. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular character, and the trailer had revolved around his battle as a scientist to cure his blood disease and subsequently becoming a blood-thirsty vampire as a result. The movie is gearing up for release on April 1.

Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness

Audiences recently witnessed Doctor Strange helping Spider-Man with a spell to help people forget that he was the superhero, leading to a creation of a multiverse and the ensuing chaos in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero has his own battles to face in this Marvel venture after releasing another spell. The superhero has to fight his multiverse along with his allies and this involves the presence of an adversary, who is an alternate version of himself. The movie will be released on May 6.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The first Black Panther movie has been one of the most popular superhero flicks in recent years, having scripted history as the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Oscars' Best Picture and the first to win an Oscar for Marvel. The death of the titular actor Chadwick Boseman was another reason for the audiences to have emotions attached to the film. It remains to be seen how the story would be taken forward without the Oscar-nominated actor's services.

Not much details are revealed concerning the plot of the movie, except that it would trace more developments in the world of Wakanda and the characters inhabiting the fictional country. The film is releasing on November 11, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth instalment of the Thor franchise once again stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular character in the Marvel movie. The plot reportedly was based on the Mighty Thor comic book, which sees Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster facing off with the superhero amid her battle with cancer.

The superhero venture was hitting the theatres on July 8, 2022

Black Adam

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️



He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.



He is #BLACKADAM



The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Dwayne Johnson also joins the superhero bandwagon, but in this case, as an anti-hero. The character was known as a nemesis of the superhero Shazam. While the makers had shared the first look and fans awaited the trailer, the plot seemed to be based on Black Adam's ancient powers and his use of them on the modern world.

The much-awaited DC film was gearing up for release on July 29, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

There is anticipation for the sequel of Shazam! after the success of the first instalment starring Zachary Levi. However, there was not much clarity on the plot, though some reports claim that it would be a face-off of the superhero with Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas. The superhero movie will be hitting the theatres on December 16, 2022.

Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone and others star in this adaptation of Mythos Comics. The movie has been termed as a dark take on the superhero characters. The film will be releasing August 26, 2022.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

There was something for those who enjoyed the comic adaptations in animated form too. The sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is all to release, and its first look had already created buzz among fans. The plot revolves around the Spider-Man and his battles amid the multiverse of alternate universes called the "Spider-Verse".

It releases on October 7, 2022.