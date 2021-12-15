From 'No Time To Die' To 'Black Widow', Top Hollywood Movies Of 2021

As 2021 nears its end, it's time to look back at the trailblazing films that kept the fans hooked to their screens throughout the year. Despite the shortcomings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry paved way for bigger and better projects, myriad avenues and genres for the audiences to choose from. The global film charts were ruled by No Time To Die, Marvel's Black Widow, Lady Gaga's House of Gucci, Kristen Stewarts' Princess Diana flick Spencer among others.

These Hollywood blockbusters not only made the audiences flock to theatres in huge numbers but also raised the bar for other global projects in the coming years. As we bid adieu to 2021, here's a list of Hollywood movies that one must binge-watch in the upcoming holiday season.

Top Hollywood movies of 2021

No Time To Die

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise marked Daniel Craig's last stint in the iconic spy series. The film saw the famous 007 agent being recruited by the CIA to find a kidnapped scientist, which sets the stage for a showdown with a powerful arch enemy. The spy film has grossed over $771 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of 2021.

Spencer

Many have deemed Kristen Stewart's troubled Princess Diana role as the actor's Oscar-winning performance. It is based on a crucial instance in Princess Diana's life. It charts the time when Diana contemplates ending her marriage with Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays at the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

House of Gucci

The crime drama directed by Ridley Scott is about the rise and fall of the Gucci dynasty. It follows Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's romance, which turns nasty in the run for gaining control over the Italian fashion brand. It also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino in pivotal roles.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Introducing a new superhero, Marvel has recruited Simu Liu to portray martial arts in their first ever film based on an Asian character, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film follows the journey of Shang Chi as he visits his past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

West Side Story

​​​​​​​Steven Spielberg's musical drama West Side Story is loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood. The plot of the movie revolves around the rivalry between two street gangs, Jets and Sharks, in New York. Things get tumultuous when the teenagers Tony and María, both affiliated with the opposite gangs fall in love.

​​​​​​​The Suicide Squad

The superhero film based on DC comics is yet another trailblazing hit of 2021. In this, a task force of convicts a.k.a Suicide Squad is sent to the island nation of Corto Maltese to destroy evidence of the giant alien starfish Starro the Conqueror.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

​​​​​​​The yet to be released film will see Tom Holland grace the big screen with his Spidey suit for the third time. The latest instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. The film will now show the superhero, along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange trying to make his identity a secret again, which in turn unleashes the multiverse.

