From 'Shrek To Monsters Vs Aliens'; See The List Of Highest Grossing Films By Dreamworks

Animated films are a big thing in the entertainment industry. After Pixar and Walt Disney, DreamWorks Animation is the biggest one in the animation industry. Here is a list of DreamWorks' highest-grossing films of all time.

DreamWorks' highest-grossing films, according to BoxOffice Mojo

All the installments in the Shrek series have occupied the top positions and are ranked in the highest-grossing films. While Shrek 2 is the highest-grossing film of all time, produced by DreamWorks, the next three positions are filled by Shrek the Third, Shrek, Shrek the Fourth installment. Here is a list of their ranks according to the gross value they made.

Shrek 2 $441 million Shrek the Third $322 million Shrek $267 million Shrek Forever After $238 million

How to train your dragon $217 million

After the Shrek series, the highest-grossing Dreamworks movie was, How to Train Your Dragon. The movie was an American computer-animated action-fantasy film, directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders. The movie is loosely based on the 2003 book of the same title. How to Train Your Dragon received critical acclaim.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted $216 million

The third installment in the Madagascar series earned $216 million. It ranks sixth int the highest-grossing films by Dreamwork studio. It was an action-comedy film. The story revolves around the characters attempting to make it back to their home in the Central Park Zoo and, in order to evade the officer, the animals pose as circus animals.

Kung Fu Panda $215 million

Kung Fu Panda has now become a successful franchise, but it started with the release of a single movie in 2008. The story revolves around a lazy panda named Po who is destined to be a “Dragon Warrior” and to defeat an evil Tai Lung who had escaped from prison. The movie was loved by the audiences and critics alike.

Monsters Vs. Aliens $198 million

This movie made $198 million and ranks eighth on the highest-grossing films' chart. The story revolves around Susan Murphy who gets transformed into a giant and is taken away to a secret compound where other strange monsters reside. These monsters must team up and save the Earth from alien robots that are sweeping through the earth and harming life on it.

Image Credits: DreamWorks Instagram

