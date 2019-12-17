Frozen 2 Is Disney's Sixth Film To Cross 1 Billion This Year

Frozen 2 has been breaking records ever seen it was released. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the movie has crossed the collection of $1 billion dollars at the global box office. With that, the movie also became the sixth Disney movie to hit $1 billion dollars this year, 2019.

Frozen 2 collection

According to reports, the international box office has made $666M with $366.5M domestic for a worldwide collection of $1.033 billion. The first Frozen took 15 weeks to get to $1B, whereas its highly-anticipated sequel has done it in four. Frozen 2 also marks Disney Animation's 3rd billion-dollar hit, alongside Frozen and Zootopia. It is the 7th biggest animated release of all time worldwide. The movie is also the highest-grossing animated title of all time in Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bosnia, Romania, Serbia, the UAE and Ukraine. Frozen 2 is the second-highest-grossing animated title ever in India.

Frozen 2 won the domestic box office in each of its first three weekends in theatres following its November 22 release. It slipped to the second place this past weekend behind newcomer Jumanji: The Next Level. However, it had a good hold over the market, even after almost a month.

Disney’s 1 billion club in 2019

Disney is seeming to have a dream run this year, as most of its film were a success at the box office. Besides Frozen 2, the other films are Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin. As per reports, the worldwide collection of Aladdin and animated movie Toy Story 4 is around $1 billion each. Marvel’s superhero film, Captain Marvel bagged $1.1 million. The live-action film, The Lion King bought about $1.6 billion. Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film ever with $2.79 billion, beating James Cameron’s Avatar.

Disney has one more film coming at the end of the year. It is the much-awaited, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Being one of the biggest franchise, the film is expected to bring big numbers. The Rise of Skywalker is said to be the third and final instalment to the latest Star Wars trilogy. The previous two films grossed more than $3 billion together.

