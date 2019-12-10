The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Frozen 2' Joins The List Of Top 30 Highest-grossing Hollywood Films In India

Hollywood News

'Frozen 2' hit the theatres last month on November 22. After its third week, the film has become one of the top 30 highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
frozen 2

The first Frozen was one of the most acclaimed and beloved animated films in the recent decade. The movie instantly garnered a huge fan following composed of people of all ages and was loved for its smart twist on the concept of true love. The sequel, Frozen 2 released recently on November 22, 2019, has tasted huge success and has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. In India, it seems that Frozen 2 has already beaten Frozen at the Box Office, earning more money on day-one than the original film did during its entire run in theatres. 

Frozen 2 Becomes one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

Read|Frozen 2 box office collection: Movie could be Disney's next to rake in 1 billion dollars

Frozen 2 still continues to impress with its earning even after reaching its third week in theatres. Upon its release, Frozen 2 had instantly become one of the highest-grossing animated films in India. It has also managed to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of all time in India. Frozen 2 is now one of the top 30 Highest-grossing Hollywood movies in the country, currently standing in the 28th position.

Read|Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Disney movie survives tough competition from Bollywood

After its third week, Frozen 2 has earned around ₹44 crores. That means that it has beaten Hollywood Blockbusters such as Justice League (₹35 crores), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (₹40 crores) and the massively popular animated film Incredibles 2 (₹42 crores). The first Frozen film was a massive hit and created a lot of buzz among Indian fans upon its release. It seems that that buzz has now converted into Box Office number for the sequel, as fans made a beeline to the theatres to watch the sequel

Read|'Frozen 2' tops Billboard Top 200 album chart, continues prequel's legacy

In India, Frozen 2 released in multiple languages. Other than English, the movie was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Interestingly, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 was dubbed by Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, who voiced the lead characters Elsa and Anna respectively. 
Read|‘Frozen 2’ leads box office again; ‘Playmobil’ flops

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG