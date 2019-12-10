'Frozen 2' Joins The List Of Top 30 Highest-grossing Hollywood Films In India

The first Frozen was one of the most acclaimed and beloved animated films in the recent decade. The movie instantly garnered a huge fan following composed of people of all ages and was loved for its smart twist on the concept of true love. The sequel, Frozen 2 released recently on November 22, 2019, has tasted huge success and has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. In India, it seems that Frozen 2 has already beaten Frozen at the Box Office, earning more money on day-one than the original film did during its entire run in theatres.

Frozen 2 Becomes one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

Frozen 2 still continues to impress with its earning even after reaching its third week in theatres. Upon its release, Frozen 2 had instantly become one of the highest-grossing animated films in India. It has also managed to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of all time in India. Frozen 2 is now one of the top 30 Highest-grossing Hollywood movies in the country, currently standing in the 28th position.

After its third week, Frozen 2 has earned around ₹44 crores. That means that it has beaten Hollywood Blockbusters such as Justice League (₹35 crores), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (₹40 crores) and the massively popular animated film Incredibles 2 (₹42 crores). The first Frozen film was a massive hit and created a lot of buzz among Indian fans upon its release. It seems that that buzz has now converted into Box Office number for the sequel, as fans made a beeline to the theatres to watch the sequel

In India, Frozen 2 released in multiple languages. Other than English, the movie was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Interestingly, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 was dubbed by Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, who voiced the lead characters Elsa and Anna respectively.

