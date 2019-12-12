Selena Gomez Talks About Being Protective Of Her Younger Sister At The Frozen 2 Premiere

Selena Gomez, a few weeks ago, left her fans awestruck while she walked the red carpet with Gracie Teefay, her younger sister. The siblings attended the Frozen 2 premiere in matching costume. Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey twinned in Marc Jacobs outfit. Both of them were seen wearing a feathery cape that had jewels attached to it. Taking to Instagram, Selena Gomez posted pictures from the Frozen 2 premiere event and both of them are seen having an amazing time.

Selena Gomez, in an interview, recently opened up her being protective of her younger sister. Selena said that the event ignited one of the coolest feelings in her. She revealed that it was the most memorable and favourite red carpet event that she has attended. Selena told Garcie Teefay that it was her favourite carpet she has done because Garcie hasn’t done before. Selena further added that she did not force her sister to do it. Everything that they do is only to keep her safe. However, Gracie Teefay has become very dramatic. She is all about dresses and glitter.

Selena Gomez also gave a piece of advice she gave Gracie before stepping on the red carpet. Selena bends and looked towards her and asked her to pull Selena’s hand if she gets nervous or overwhelmed. Selena Gomez assured her sister that she will take her off immediately if she gets uncomfortable. According to reports, Selena was ready for everything and anything that could have happened on the red carpet.

However, Selena Gomez was surprised to see how Gracie reacted on the red carpet. Selena further added that Garcie owned the red carpet like no one else. She walked straight on the carpet and had her full moments with feathers and Selena Gomez stood there asking Garcie to take her in the picture too.

