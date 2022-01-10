'Full House' Stars Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen Pay Emotional Tribute To Co-star Bob Saget

Known for his role as Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House, Bob Saget breathed his last on January 9. He passed away in an Orlando hotel a day after one of his shows in Florida. The actor's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the film industry as Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities paid their respects to the actor and remembered his contribution in the field. Adding to the list is Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen who expressed grief over the death of Bob Saget.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pay tribute to Bob Saget

As per a report from People Magazine, the Olsen twins, who were also a part of the iconic sitcom Full House, issued a statement following the passing of Saget. They sent their condolences to the family of the late actor and described him as a 'loving, compassionate and generous man'. The statement read, ''Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.''

For the unversed, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the popular sitcom from the year 1987 to 1995. Furthermore, they were the only cast members to not return for Netflix's Fuller House reboot which premiered in 2016. Full House also featured actors like Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and more.

Full House cast pays tribute to Bob Saget

John Stamos, who played the role of Jesse Katsopolis in the sitcom, took to his Twitter to reveal that he was 'gutted' after hearing about the unfortunate news. He wrote, ''I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.'' Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter also tweeted, ''I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.''

Image: Instagram/@mystylemkaolsen/AP