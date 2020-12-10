G Herbo Pleads not Guilty To Charges Accusing Him Of Using Stolen Cards

Chicago rapper G Herbo reportedly pleaded not guilty on December 9, 2020, Wednesday. There had been charges on him for $1.5 million, accusing him of using stolen credit cards to spend on vacations, puppies, and luxury car rentals, to name a few. However, the rapper has maintained his innocence. Here is everything you need to know about the recent charges on G Herbo:

G Herbo pleads not guilty to charges

According to a report by Vibe News, G Herbo pleaded not guilty on December 9, 2020, Wednesday. Through a video-conference via Zoom call from his home in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old appeared in front of the federal judge to face charges for using a stolen credit card for lavish places and other things. The rapper has also posted a bail of $75,000 and has surrendered his passport. Meanwhile, G Herbo needs to submit to drugs testing. Moreover, he cannot open new lines of credit or unload property worth above $50,000.

It is also reported that G Herbo’s lawyer revealed that he was expecting a child with his fiancé Tiana, during the court hearing. Additionally, he disclosed that the rapper’s ex and mother to his son, Ariana Fletcher was a witness in this case. Herbo’s name has appeared alongside eight other defendants, who are a part of a defrauding scheme.

They were Antonio Strong, Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender. The group has reportedly been running a four-year scam, where they used social media and SMS to trade stolen credit card numbers and accounts to avail goods as well as services such as lavish car rentals, private jet charters, among other things. As per a report by Pitchfork, Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, has been identified as the ‘promotor and manager of rappers, particularly those in the Chicago area’. Moreover, he is the ringleader of the fraud operation involving G Herbo.

