Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'Friends' Co-stars Look Oh-so-cute In Their Childhood Pictures

On September 22, 1994, David Crane and Martha Kauffman formed a cult TV show called Friends. The show featured Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc in lead roles. And ever since the show began, fans have been sharing several pictures of the cast on social media. Talking about the same, we recently stumbled upon the pictures of these actors when they were little.

The post was shared by one of their fan pages and in the post, one can see adorable baby pictures of the star cast. The picture going from top left to right features Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Mathew Perry. They all look too cute and can be seen striking quirky poses.

The monochrome picture shows Jennifer’s giving an innocent pose, while Courtney, Lisa, David and Mathew can be seen flashing their adorable smiles. And Matt, on the other hand, looks stunned as he shows off his expressive eyes in the picture. Along with the post, the user also penned a sweet caption which read as ‘How cute’ with a red heart. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting about how adorable they all look. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans were left stunned seeing this post, while some flooded the comment section with all things nice. One of the users wrote, “The look - eyes - never change!!! So cute!” while the other one wrote, “Phoebe is the same all throughout the years”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

FRIENDS cast reunion

Friends co-stars such as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, will soon be on the Friends special. It has been announced that HBO Max, the streaming service that will stream the Friends reunion Special, is limited to the United States of America only. It was also mentioned that the unwritten episode was brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA. Fans and viewers are very excited about the same.

