What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

As Netflix is considered to be one of the top streaming services in the world, there are many new shows and movies that keep being added at intervals of time. At the age where the number of streaming services are on the rise, Netflix also has to keep up by maintaining its quality of content as well as the variety of content. Here are the movies leaving Netflix, the list includes many popular shows leaving Netflix next month. Take a look. The list includes shows including Million Dollar Baby to all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation, all of which have been named to be leaving Netflix in October this year.

While Netflix is all set to welcome a new set of streaming movies and series like Emily in Paris and The Haunting of Bly Manor, the OTT giant has to retire many binge-worthy shows from time to time. Even though there are no Disney shows to bid goodbye from Netflix in October, many shows have been listed to be retiring from to Netflix. This list is sourced from the 'What's on Netflix' portal.

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1, 2020

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Burnistoun (Seasons 1-2)

Charmed (Seasons 1-8)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Chewin’ The Fat (Season 1)

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)

Frances Ha

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (Season 1)

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

K (Season 1)

Limmy’s Show! (Seasons 1-2)

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital (Season 1)

Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story (Season 1)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 10

Abnormal Summit (Season 1)

Chef & My Fridge (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 14

Russell Peters vs. the World (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 15

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (Season 1)

Harry & Bunnie (Season 1)

