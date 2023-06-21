Gal Gadot Opens Up On Wonder Woman 3 Getting Scrapped After James Gunn Took Over DC

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is set to appear in Heart of Stone, which also features Alia Bhatt as the villain. Gadot is also one of the producers. At the trailer launch event in Brazil, Gadot looked back at the scrapping of her DCEU film Wonder Woman 3, which is not moving forward at the studios after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as bosses.

3 things you need to know:

Gal Gadot played the role of Wonder Woman in 7 DCEU films, 2 of which were solo projects.

Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins is not a part of the new DC slate.

The new DC CEOs are revamping the superhero movie slate and fresh faces are being cast.

Gal Gadot is ready to ‘develop stories’ apart from Wonder Woman

The Fast Five star shared that "developing stories" that she is personally passionate feels ‘incredible’ to her. She added that it felt empowering having projects to work on instead of sitting at home "waiting for an opportunity". The Death on the Nile star concluded that she felt alive having such a privilege.

(Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Justice League | Image: WB/DCStudios - Instagram)

Gal Gadot is open to more projects

The Wonder Woman star said that she is still going to be a part of other projects. However, having the power to express her passion for stories with her own ideas or from a partner, is what she finds incredible.

(Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan at the TUDUM festival | Image: Twitter)

Gal Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). She went on to reprise her role in Wonder Woman (2017), and then again in Justice League (2017). She returned for the role once again in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and then again in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), which was a continuation of her appearance in Justice League.

Why Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled

Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled in the wake of director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran taking over DC Studios. Wonder Woman 3 was not a part of their plans for the future. Director Patty Jenkins had already started working on the film, while Gadot had announced on social media that she will be reprising her role once again. However, Gunn confirmed on January 31, 2023, while announcing the new DC slate that Wonder Woman 3 was indeed cancelled.