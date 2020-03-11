The Debate
'Game Of Thrones' Actor Max Von Sydow Passes Away At 90, Celebrities Left Heartbroken

Hollywood News

It was recently reported that the Game of Thrones actor, Max Von Sydow breathed his last at the age of 90. Here is how celebrities reacted to his death.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
game of thrones

One of Hollywood’s most famous silver screen stars, Max Von Sydow passed away at 90 on March 10, 2020, and the news of the legendary actor's demise shockwaves across the world. Famous for performances in Star Wars, Game Of Thrones, Flash Gordon and The Exorcist, Max Von Sydow is among the few Swedish celebrities, who made it big in Hollywood and created a niche for himself in the hearts of masses.

Since the news of Sydow’s death was made public, fans across the world shared their grief with the family. Apart from fans, celebrities, too, shared their condolences and expressed their love for the late actor. Here is how celebrities reacted to Max Von Sydow’s death:

Celebrities react:

Sydow's death

From his 1949 screen debut in the Swedish film Only a Mother, Von Sydow has nearly 200 films and TV productions under his credit. The actor received two Academy Award nominations in his career, one for Best Actor in 1988 for his gripping portrayal of an impoverished farmer in Pelle the Conqueror, and Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for his role as a mute in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Says That She Would Go Back To 'Game Of Thrones' In A Heartbeat; Watch

 

 

