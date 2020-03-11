'Game Of Thrones' Actor Max Von Sydow Passes Away At 90, Celebrities Left Heartbroken

One of Hollywood’s most famous silver screen stars, Max Von Sydow passed away at 90 on March 10, 2020, and the news of the legendary actor's demise shockwaves across the world. Famous for performances in Star Wars, Game Of Thrones, Flash Gordon and The Exorcist, Max Von Sydow is among the few Swedish celebrities, who made it big in Hollywood and created a niche for himself in the hearts of masses.

Since the news of Sydow’s death was made public, fans across the world shared their grief with the family. Apart from fans, celebrities, too, shared their condolences and expressed their love for the late actor. Here is how celebrities reacted to Max Von Sydow’s death:

Celebrities react:

Max von Sydow, who played the role of Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones is no more. He was 90 years old.



Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/ZkreARJuFV — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

Thank you for letting me know . It was a truly great privilege to work with and get to know #MaxVonSydow , one of the greatest actors that ever graced the screen . And a wonderful, kind and gracious man . i am very sad. https://t.co/83mufCuezS — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 9, 2020

I've always believed this is the single greatest framed shot in film history. Max Von Sydow as Father Merrin approaching the house in The Exorcist where the devil awaits. The whole movie is told in this single frame. Just brilliant.



RIP #MaxVonSydow pic.twitter.com/Ym3VQRO7vE — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) March 9, 2020

Sydow's death

From his 1949 screen debut in the Swedish film Only a Mother, Von Sydow has nearly 200 films and TV productions under his credit. The actor received two Academy Award nominations in his career, one for Best Actor in 1988 for his gripping portrayal of an impoverished farmer in Pelle the Conqueror, and Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for his role as a mute in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

