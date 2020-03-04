Sophie Turner Says That She Would Go Back To 'Game Of Thrones' In A Heartbeat; Watch

Sophie Turner has earned her name and fame after starring in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. The actor recently shot for the cover page of a fashion and entertainment magazine. She played a game called Ask Me Anything and revealed some great facts about herself in the video.

Sophie shares some fun facts

Sophie Turner, in the interview, revealed that she feels most at home with her husband Joe Jonas. She also shared that Joe makes her beans on toast, which gives her a homely feeling. She also talked about her morning routine. She said that she cuddles with her dogs, drinks grapefruit juice, make some tea and also give some snack to her pets. After her tea, she takes a long bath with Epsom salts and rose.

Sophie shared that a current book that she loved reading was The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. It is a novel based on a true story and Sophie calls it harrowing and beautiful. The actor was asked what were her guilty pleasure TV shows. She named three- Ninety Day Fiancé, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Cops. She also mentioned her three most-listened-to songs- Landslide by Fleetwood Mac, Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish and a Jonas Brothers song. She said it would probably be Sucker.

Sophie then revealed that she likes listening to songs that make her feel weak as she is an actor and likes to be dramatic. She shared that Now and Then by Lily Kershaw makes her emotional. Turner said that her drama teacher has empowered her a lot as she gave her the encouragement that she needed beside her mother. She also named Jessica Chastin as working with her made her feel empowered. She said that Jessica made her feel that she had a voice and it was worth listening to.

Sophie revealed that her most used emoji is the crying laughing emoji. She said that she misses everything about Game of Thrones, especially the set, the feeling, the costume and everything. Her favourite wine and snack pairing is red wine and cheese. In the end, she advised 2019 Sophie to take care of herself and her body and see her friends more. She also wants to set up a charity for people who suffer from mental health.

