Icy Kane Williamson & Fiery Virat Kohli's Ideas Hand-in-hand In Cricket's Game Of Thrones

Kane Williamson said that he and his Indian counterpart, as well as a long-time friend Virat Kohli, have similar views on the game. Both the skippers of their respective teams have known each other since their U-19 days. The Kohli-led Indian colts had got the better of Kane's New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008 en route to their historic triumph.

However, the tables turned when the duo led their teams 11 years later in the 2019 World Cup semi-final as 45 minutes of bad cricket knocked the favourites India out of the tournament.

Williamson's mutual respect for Kohli

"It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game," the New Zealand skipper said. "We have slightly different approaches which was really refreshing but that is very inspiring from a guy that's leading the way in his tenacious and competitive attitude but his outlook on the game and what he does in and around it," Williamson said.

'I have always admired Virat': Williamson

Williamson further added he and Kohli go a long way. In fact, to the U-19 level after which they have played against each other in different competitions as well, the international arena and the IPL.

"I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways for setting benchmarks in the international game," Williamson said.

Team India eye a massive record

India have been a force to reckon with while playing at home but now, they would want to prove a point or two by winning the Test series in testing New Zealand conditions and edge closer to consolidating their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship which will be played at the iconic Lords' in June 2021. However, if the top-ranked Test side beat the Black Caps in the first Test, then they will register their eighth consecutive Test win.

By the virtue of this win, India will register the fourth-highest streak in the history of red-ball cricket. In fact, it will be the tied fourth-highest streak as the Indian team will beating its own mark should they draw first blood. Australia hold the record of most Test wins in a row (16). They had achieved this feat twice under the leadership of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting respectively.

