Gemma Chan Shares Eternals' Behind The Scene Pics With Kit Harington, Harry Styles

Gemma Chan, who was recently seen stepping into the shoes of Sersi in Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest addition, Eternals, took to her Instagram account to share a few never-seen-before images from the cast's time behind the scenes. Some of the images featured Kit Harington, Harry Styles, Richard Madden and others. Chan also shared a picture of her stunt double, in the collection of pictures she uploaded.

Gemma Chan shares behind the scene images from Eternals' sets

MCU's all-new film saw a group of cosmic beings, who had been sent to the earth to protect the world from the Deviants. The film gave the audience an opportunity to watch a star-studded cast on the big screen. It starred Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Haaz Sleiman. Helmed by Academy award-winning director, Chloé Zhao, the film became the talk of the town after a post-credit scene was leaked online and revealed that the British singer Harry Styles would be making his debut in MCU.

Gemma Chan has now shared a picture that features Harry Styles and also includes Kit Harington, who rose to fame after his role in HBO's Game of Thrones. In the picture, Styles can be seen in the middle of the duo, as he throws up a peace sign as the selfie is being clicked. The actor also shared a few pictures with her co-star, Richard Madden and also with Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan. She also included a picture of her stunt double, who she called 'amazing'. In the picture she shared, the duo can be seen looking at each other and smiling from ear to ear. Brian Tyree Henry also featured in the never seen before collection of pictures from the sets of the film.

Eternals had a good stint at the box office but received a few mixed reviews from fans. The film released in India on the big screen on November 5 and became one of the first few Hollywood films to get a theatrical release in the country after the global pandemic began. In an interview with Fandango, Chloe Zhao mentioned that the audience will be 'discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials' through the film.

(Image: AP)