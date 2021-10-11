George Clooney Wants To 'live A Good Life', Has No Plans On Running For Office

As the actor, George Clooney turned 60 this year, he opened up about how he talked to his wife, Amaal Clooney that they had to think these were their halcyon years. He also opened up about how he was 60 and could still play basketball and do the things he loved.

When the actor was asked whether he would like to run for political office, he confirmed that he had no plans in doing so and gave a quirky reply for it.

George Clooney opens up about running for political office

According to an interview on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, as George Clooney appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, the actor talked about how he does not plan on running for political office. When he was asked if he would ever consider doing the same, he had a quirky reply to it that stated, "No, because I actually would like to have a nice life." He further spoke about how he turned 60this year and had a word with his wife on how they had to think of these years as the halcyon years and added that though he is 60 and can still play basketball and do the things he loved, in 20 years he will be 80, and that'd a real number.

While stating how they had to make sure they enjoyed and lived these years in the best possible way, he added, "It doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat. You're 80." The actor also opened up about his opponent, Donald Trump and revealed how he knew him before he became a president. He further mentioned how Trump was a person who was chasing girls and every time they went out, he would be curious to know girls around him. "He's going to play this out for a while, and we'll see where we go with it as a country. My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again, my hope," he added.

The Tender Bar

George Clooney's upcoming American coming-of-age drama film has been slated for a limited release on 17 December 2021, by Amazon Studios. The actor will be directing the film in which Ben Affleck will be essaying the lead role of Uncle Charlie Moehringer with other actors namely Tye Sheridan as J. R. Moehringer, Lily Rabe as Dorothy Moehringer, Daniel Ranieri as young J. R. Moehringer, Max Martini as Mr Moehringer, Briana Middleton as Sidney and others.

Image: AP