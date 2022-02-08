George Clooney is heaping praises on Ben Affleck for his performance in Amazon Prime's The Tender Bar, quipping that he deserves an Oscar for the same. Clooney, who directed Affleck in the coming-of-age drama film, quips that he tasted success the two times he has worked with Ben and further called himself a "giant fan" of Affleck. According to Deadline reports, Clooney further called the Batman star a "fighter".

George Clooney hails Ben Affleck for his performance in The Tender Bar

“I have to say the thing that’s so cool about that is Ben really showed up, and he stuck his neck out, and yes, he’s gotten a SAG award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. He deserves it," added Clooney. George also mentioned how Affleck hasn't been "acknowledged much" as an actor, but he's "wonderful" at what he does.

He revealed that Affleck was the first person makers pictured in their heads while casting for the film, and the actor "immediately responded" with a 'yes' after reading the script's first ten pages. "He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars. He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches", Clooney stated.

He further quipped how Ben has been out there like a "fighter" and showed up for the project in such a "big and gracious way". Clooney said that some sort of attention surrounding his performance should be carried onto the Oscars. "I think he would deserve it", he added. Clooney lastly mentioned, “I feel a great responsibility to the actors and the crew and the people who put their hearts into this, because, you know, this was not easy to make".

More about Ben Affleck's The Tender Bar

The film comes as an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name and follows the tale of a fatherless boy who grows up alongside his uncle (played by Ben). His uncle introduces him to the world of books, and he inculcates the habit of reading and writing. The little one then transforms into a writer and narrates the tale of how Ben helped him in getting through all life's challenges.

