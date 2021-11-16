George Clooney Speaks Out About Importance Of Gun Safety On Film Sets After 'Rust' Tragedy

George Clooney recently opened up about the unfortunate incident involving Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins and spoke about gun safety on the sets of films. In a recent conversation on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Clooney opened up about the deaths of his friends, Jon-Erik Hexum and Brandon Lee, who also lost their lives on set, like Hutchins.

Hutchins passed away after she was shot by a prop gun on the sets of Rust, Alec Baldwin's next film.

George Clooney speaks out after Alec Baldwin's Rust incident

George Clooney emphasised the importance of gun safety on set and mentioned that every time he is handed a gun on set, he opens and checks it. He also mentioned that he shows it to the person he will be pointing it at on-screen and to the crew too. He revealed that he follows the protocol because of what happened to Brandon Lee and it is something everyone on set should follow. He mentioned that he hopes Baldwin did so as well, but also said that 'dummies are tricky' because they look like real rounds. He mentioned that every time he is handed a 'six-gun' or a gun with six cartridges on set, he points it to the ground and must 'squeeze it six times' before his scene. he mentioned it would be 'insane not to' do so.

In the most recent news about the Rust tragedy, reports stated that the head of lighting, Serge Svetnoy on the movie filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and other crew members over negligence that caused him 'severe emotional distress'. He mentioned that the bullet that killed the director of photography, Hutchins, narrowly missed him, and also revealed that he was holding her head when she died. He also mentioned that there should never be live rounds in prop guns and stated that the late Hutchins was his friend. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court included the names of two dozen defendants including Baldwin. According to AP, Svetnoy's suit stated-

"They knew that their conduct created a substantial risk of significant harm and risk of death, yet acted and continued to act in willful, wanton, reckless, conscious, deliberate, aggravated, outrageous and reprehensible disregard for and contravention of the interests, rights, and safety of the cast and crew of 'Rust."

Image: AP