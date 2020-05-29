George Floyd's Death Triggers Reactions From Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis & Anne Hathaway

Recently, Hollywood film stars like Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o and Anne Hathaway voiced their opinions about the police brutality in the USA, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on an African American man's neck for several minutes, which led to his demise. The stars took to their social media handles and accused the officers involved of racist conduct. Take a look.

Hollywood stars react

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media handle to share a snap of George Floyd and wrote: "This is not Done". The actor also shared a message from a young African American boy, who sang a song about being an African American in the USA. Take a look:

On the other hand, Viola Davis shared a picture, which features a text of George Floyd's words before his demise. With the picture shared, Viola Davis offered condolences to his bereaved family and wrote: "This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern-day lynchings. Here's the thing, America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! 'I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued'.RIP George Floyd ðŸ™ðŸ¿" Take a look at the post:

Lupita Nyong'o took to her Twitter handle to speak about the cultural movement she would like to see, after the 'racist' attack on George Floyd. Lupita Nyong'o shared a series of pictures, which speaks about the 'racism' of white against the black. With the pictures shared, Lupita Nyongo'o wrote: "The debate of whether one rightfully identifies as a "racist" is a tiresome one of zero sum gains. I’m moved by the efforts of my white friend,@JobyEarle to participate in deep, meaningful & lasting change. #WhiteAllyChallenge anyone? That's a cultural movement I'd like to see!" Take a look:

Anne Hathaway, in her recent Instagram post, spoke about the 'violence of white supremacy' and spoke about the 'upsetting news cycle of death'. Take a look at the note shared by Anne Hathaway:

