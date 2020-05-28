LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson Among NBA Stars Speaking On George Floyd’s Death

The George Floyd death has sparked huge public outrage across the United States of America. Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, citizens from all over the country are gathering together and staging protests against the rampant police brutality that African-Americans are being subjected to even in 2020. Protests in Minneapolis, the city where the incident occurred, have been going on for two straight days now with certain protesters even opting to take the path of violent displays. Prominent Hollywood celebrities, musicians, singers, social influencers and athletes have joined in to express their outrage over the George Floyd death tragedy. Prominent NBA stars such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Jackson, and Magic Johnson have also taken to social media to express their views regarding the unfortunate incident from earlier this week.

George Floyd murder: LeBron James echoes outrage in post on Instagram

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson among NBA stars to speak on George Floyd death

George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020

George Floyd murder

Miami Heat greats - LeBron James and Dwyane Wade - both expressed their views on the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police personnel. LeBron James, who is currently with the Lakers, put up multiple posts on his social media handles highlighting the discrimination faced by African-American people. Dwayne Wade also tweeted in solidarity and talked about how justice must be carried out by holding George Floyd's killers accountable for his death.

NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, who won a championship with San Antonio Spurs, knew George Floyd personally and even met him on multiple occasions. In fact, he even fondly referred to George Floyd as his 'twin' in the past. The four officers involved in the tragic incident have been fired from the police task force but protestors feel that the punishment handed out is far from adequate. The majority of American citizens believe that the officers must be slapped with murder charges due to the grievous nature of the crime committed.

Dwyane Wade speaks out on George Floyd murder

