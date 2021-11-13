Last Updated:

Gerard Butler's Birthday: Take A Look At 'The Ugly Truth' Actor's Most Popular Movies

After gaining worldwide recognition for his role in Zack Snyder's '300​', Gerard Butler has helmed myriad impactful characters in his acting career.

Gerard Butler

Hollywood heartthrob Gerard Butler, who spun magic with his films like Law Abiding Citizen, The Ugly Truth, The Phantom of the Opera among others, is clocking his 52nd birthday today. The Scottish actor, who turned to acting in the mid-1990s, went on to play supporting roles in productions like  Mrs Brown, Tomorrow Never Dies before garnering worldwide recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's film 300.

​​​​​Gerard Butler's last outing on the big screen was with the 2016 action thriller flick London Has Fallen, which saw him as a Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. On his birthday today, take a look at the actor's most popular movies of all time. 

Gerard Butler's most popular movies 

  •  The Ugly Truth

The American romantic comedy directed by Robert Luketic showcased the brewing romance between Butler and the leading lady Katherine Heigl. It showcased Heigl as an uptight television producer, who takes charge of a morning show segment based on modern relationships helmed by a misogynistic man Mike Chadway. Their different personalities bring them closer, with an admission of love at the end. 

  •   Law Abiding Citizen

The 2009 vigilante action film followed the story of a man wanting to seek justice by tracking down his family's killer as well as those in support of a corruption-ridden criminal justice system. Directed by  F. Gary Gray, the film also starred Jamie Foxx in a pivotal role. Both Foxx and the director bagged various nominations for their splendid performances, while Butler also received positive feedback from the audience. 

  • The Phantom of the Opera

The 2004 musical romantic drama stars Butler in the eponymous role, along with an ensemble cast of  Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver, and Jennifer Ellison. The film follows the story of a young soprano becoming the obsession of murderous musical genius residing under the Paris Opéra House.

  •  300

Marking Butler's breakthrough performance, the historical action drama was based on King Leonidas as he leads 300 Spartans into an intense battle against the Persian God-King (played by Rodrigo Santoro). Directed by Zack Snyder, the film's opening was the 24th largest in the history of the box office at that time. 

  •  The Bounty Hunter

The 2010 action comedy starred Butler as a bounty hunter, who is hired to look for his wife, Nicole Hurley after she skipped bail. Directed by Andy Tennant, the film starred Jennifer Aniston in a pivotal role. 

