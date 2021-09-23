Ryan Reynolds Has Epic Reply For Gerard Butler Who Hasn't Seen Any Of His Films

Actor Gerard Butler is not a fan of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview with UNILAD, the Greenland actor revealed he had not watched any of Reynold's films. When Ryan Reynolds came across the news, he had the most epic reply for Gerard Butler. Read ahead to know more.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan Reynolds shared a headline featuring him and Gerard Butler. The Free Guy actor expressed a bit of disbelief after he read Gerard Butler has not watched his films. He wrote, "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?" He further referred to his wife and actor, Blake Lively's recent promise for donating to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP legal defence fund. He wrote, "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."

Ryan Reynolds narrates a funny incident from 2012

Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington's 2012 film Safe House is currently on the top ten trending list on Netflix in the US. Celebrating the love the film is receiving on the streaming platform, Ryan Reynolds went down his memory lane to share a photo with his co-star Denzel Washington. Sharing the photo, Reynolds also narrated a funny incident from the film's shoot. He wrote, "Fun fact in honour of SAFE HOUSE trending on @netflix… The second day shooting, we were filming a fight scene inside a speeding, out of control car when my head smashed into Denzel Washington’s eye. I couldn’t stop apologizing. In the next take, it happened again. This time I got the other eye. He was fine because he’s Denzel Washington. But I still haven’t recovered. I never will."

On Ryan Reynold's work front

Ryan Reynolds recently starred in the film Free Guy. The actor has been celebrating the film's success as it debuted first at the box office. Despite the global pandemic, the film received an overwhelming response after its theatrical release. Ryan Reynolds would be next seen in the upcoming action-comedy, Red Notice, on Netflix. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Reynolds would play the role of the world's greatest conman who helps an Interpol agent to hunt down the world's greatest thief.

Image: AP