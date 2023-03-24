Gerard Pique Finally Breaks His Silence On Split From Shakira, Says 'I'm Very Happy'

Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué broke his silence on split with Shakira. In a recent interview, Piqué shared updates from his current life now and also shared why he did not address the break-up. The ex-couple separated after spending 11 years with each other. They also share two sons.

Following her split with Piqué, Shakira has been hinting that she was allegedly cheated on. Be it through songs seemingly referring to her ex and his current flame Clara Chia Marti or while speaking in the media, the Waka Waka singer has been vocal about dealing with the heartbreak. However, former Barcelona football player was silent in the matter. However, he did share a picture with Clara on social media, confirming their romance.

What did Gerard Piqué say about split from Shakira?

In an interview with El Pais, Piqué has finally broke his silence on split with Shakira. When asked why he did not comment on it earlier, Piqué said that he has a responsibility towards his children. He added that he did what he thought was best for their children and wanted to protects them. He also added that being a parent is his most important job currently.

Addressing the issue of his divorce, Gerard shared that he is happy and wished to keep doing what he wanted.

Piqué also shared that he is “not going to spend any money cleaning up his image.” He also said, “The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me.” He concluded by saying that he wants to spend his time and energy with his loved ones and would like to give them whatever he says.

Shakira on divorce

Shakira earlier released a song that subtly hinted that Piqué cheated on her with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. She also mentioned in an interview that she always wanted a family and dreamt of having children who live with both their parents, but some dreams never get fulfilled. Shakira's songs seemingly addressing Piqué broke YouTube records.