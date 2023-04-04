Gerard Pique Speaks About Mental Health After Shakira's Diss Track: I’m Very Disappointed

Gerard Pique and his former partner, Shakira, have been constantly making the headlines, courtesy of their very public breakup after an 11-year long relationship. Early in January, the singer-songwriter released a diss track, BZRP Music Session #53, very obviously directed at Pique. The footballer has finally broken his silence on the now viral track, sharing his reflections regarding the mental health implications that contemporary internet culture enables and perpetuates.

Pique speaks out about mental health

In a Twitch appearance, while speaking to Gerard Romero, Pique shared his honest opinions on the ongoing fiasco surrounding himself and former girlfriend Shakira. Though the footballer does not directly reference either Shakira or the song by name, it is evident he is speaking about his own situation. Pique reflects on how it has become "fashionable" to diss people, an activity that somehow always gathers anonymous supporters. However, Pique is quick to point out how this mindless support has no accountability and rarely ever faces consequences.

Instead, those on the receiving end suffer mental health complications. He says, "It works out very great for one person and it’s great, but we don’t think about the other person afterwards...I’m very disappointed with what society is". The father of 2 also adds how only when somebody ends up taking their lives over this, is when any regret is seen.

Pique's previous comments

Recently, Pique had also made a direct reference to ex-girlfriend Shakira. While commenting on the hate he has been receiving online, he stereotyped Latin-American women in a negative light, also saying, "These people have no lives." In the same comment Pique had also mentioned not being bothered by anonymous commenters.

Gerard Pique and Shakira announced their split in June, last year. Pique has since been dating Clara Chia Marti, with whom he made his relationship Instagram-official in January. Shakira has recently moved out of Barcelona permanently with her 2 sons, Milan and Sasha, and will be relocating to Miami.