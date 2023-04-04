Shakira Embraces Her Latin American Identity After Pique's 'xenophobic' Remark

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique opened up on allegedly cheating on the Waka Waka singer and her diss track that was seemingly about him. The soccer star talked about handling criticism post his separation from Shakira and even called out her fans. Pique made a comment on Shakira and her Latin American fans which did not go down well with many on social media.

Speaking on his Kings League Infojobs Twitch stream with journalist Gerard Romero, Pique said, “The issues that I have been through since last year, with my ex-partner being Latin American… I mean, you don't know what I've come to receive on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities! But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”

The father of two said how Shakira shading him and diss tracks seem “fashionable” to some, but they don’t think about the mental effects it can have on the other person. He also expressed his disappointment at what the society has become. Hours after Pique’s comments went viral on social media, the soccer player was called out for being xenophobic for calling Latin people “barbarities.” Reacting to Pique’s remarks, Shakira tweeted, “Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana' (Proud to be Latin American.)” adding dozens of Latin American flag emojis.

Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana.

🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽 — Shakira (@shakira) April 3, 2023

Shakira's move to Miami

Earlier, Shakira took to her official Instagram handle to announce to the world that she has officially moved out of Barcelona, Spain. Shakira has made the big move across to the United States, with sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. This comes after Shakira's public break up with former boyfriend Gerard Pique after 11 years of togetherness.

Shakira has released three songs that seemingly targeted Pique and her current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. The most recent one is TQG, a duet with fellow Colombian superstar Karol G, in which they sing about a previous lover moving on and how the experience made them stronger. The songs got an immense viewership on YouTube.