Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Pregnancy Rumours Take Over Internet, Fans Express Excitement

Zayn Malik and girlfriend model Gigi Hadid, who got back together a few months ago, recently made it to the news, as reports of them expecting their first child took the internet by storm. If the reports are to be believed, supermodel Gigi Hadid is over 20 weeks pregnant with Zayn’s child. However, no official statements have been made by the couple yet.

Since the reports of Zayn and Gigi flared all over the internet, fans across the globe took to their social media handle to shower the couple with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Some fans have already started speculating the baby’s name and gender. Take a look at how fans reacted:

SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR



she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK

AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953 — 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020

"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"



me who claims that zayn is my husband: pic.twitter.com/xMygaF6nBq — lou (@imurintrntghorl) April 29, 2020

zayn and gigi are expecting their first child together so pls don't drag perrie/zerrie into this both of them are now happy and healthy pic.twitter.com/tTYFmQG2Gz — tj 🌭 (@teejoycabs) April 29, 2020

ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER! ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER! GIGI IS PREGNANT! GIGI IS PREGNANT!



Can’t believe we’ll be having a mini version of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid soon pic.twitter.com/5YPvw4G1jV — shane (@shanemarieeel) April 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.



Congratulations to the beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/DXsRfzk2H5 — Kira (@Kira_lus) April 29, 2020

Gigi and Zayn Malik are back together

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the new year together. If the reports are to be believed, in January 2020, the two celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculationabout rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.

