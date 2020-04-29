Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Pregnancy Rumours Take Over Internet, Fans Express Excitement

Since the reports of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid flared all over the internet, fans of the power couple have taken the internet by storm with messages. Read more

Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and girlfriend model Gigi Hadid, who got back together a few months ago, recently made it to the news, as reports of them expecting their first child took the internet by storm. If the reports are to be believed, supermodel Gigi Hadid is over 20 weeks pregnant with Zayn’s child. However, no official statements have been made by the couple yet.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Treats Fans With Unseen Birthday Pic, Bella Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister

Since the reports of Zayn and Gigi flared all over the internet, fans across the globe took to their social media handle to shower the couple with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Some fans have already started speculating the baby’s name and gender. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Gigi and Zayn Malik are back together

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the new year together. If the reports are to be believed, in January 2020, the two celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculationabout  rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

