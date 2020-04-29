Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Pregnancy Rumours Take Over Internet, Fans Express Excitement

Quick links:
Zayn Malik and girlfriend model Gigi Hadid, who got back together a few months ago, recently made it to the news, as reports of them expecting their first child took the internet by storm. If the reports are to be believed, supermodel Gigi Hadid is over 20 weeks pregnant with Zayn’s child. However, no official statements have been made by the couple yet.
Also Read | Gigi Hadid Treats Fans With Unseen Birthday Pic, Bella Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister
Since the reports of Zayn and Gigi flared all over the internet, fans across the globe took to their social media handle to shower the couple with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Some fans have already started speculating the baby’s name and gender. Take a look at how fans reacted:
Also Read | Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Are Making Their Own Lavender Maze, Here's How You Can Do It Too
SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR— 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020
she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK
AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953
"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"— lou (@imurintrntghorl) April 29, 2020
me who claims that zayn is my husband: pic.twitter.com/xMygaF6nBq
zayn and gigi are expecting their first child together so pls don't drag perrie/zerrie into this both of them are now happy and healthy pic.twitter.com/tTYFmQG2Gz— tj 🌭 (@teejoycabs) April 29, 2020
ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER! ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER! GIGI IS PREGNANT! GIGI IS PREGNANT!— shane (@shanemarieeel) April 29, 2020
Can’t believe we’ll be having a mini version of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid soon pic.twitter.com/5YPvw4G1jV
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.— Kira (@Kira_lus) April 29, 2020
Congratulations to the beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/DXsRfzk2H5
Also Read | Gigi Hadid Treats Fans With Unseen Birthday Pic, Bella Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister
After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the new year together. If the reports are to be believed, in January 2020, the two celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculationabout rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.
Also Read | Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Are Making Their Own Lavender Maze, Here's How You Can Do It Too
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.