Gigi Hadid Treats Fans With Unseen Birthday Pic, Bella Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister

Gigi Hadid turned 25 on April 23, 2020, and although locked in quarantine, the model seemed to have had a fulfilled birthday. She is currently lodging in her Pennsylvania farm with mother Yolanda and sister, Bella. According to some reports, her rumoured beau, Zayn Malik was also part of the celebration. After her birthday celebration ended, she shared some pictures on her Instagram from her quarantine birthday which had lots of flowers, gifts and Gigi decked like a princess complete with a tiara. She also shared a note in the caption to thank everyone for their birthday wishes.

Gigi Hadid shared what seemed like BTS pictures from her quarantine birthday celebration. There were pictures of her birthday, birthday balloons, happy moments with family and much more. Adding a caption to her post, Gigi wrote, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!". She also added that the highlight of her quarantine birthday party was her bagel cake which had been customised especially for her.

Gigi Hadid's sister, Bella Hadid also shared pictures on her Instagram to wish the model on her birthday. Bella also penned down a heartfelt note wishing her elder sister which said, "Happy birthday to my best friend, leader, teacher, partner in crime... I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you by my side! Thank you for being the greatest big sister to me that I could ever ask for. I couldn’t have dreamt you up...😇I am so grateful for everything that you are and I celebrate you not only today, but everyday! Obsessed with you foofoooo Happy 25th @gigihadid 🌻🌻🌻💛💛💛💛". She added another post which had caption, "My rider! @gigihadid 25...big girl!!!".

