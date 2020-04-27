Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Are Making Their Own Lavender Maze, Here's How You Can Do It Too

Recently on their Instagram account, supermodel sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid posted pictures of their upcoming lavender field. The Hadid sisters along with their mother Yolanda are lodging in their Pennsylvania farm where they can be seen indulging in various activities in their day to day life. Now it seems Gigi and Bella are keen on building a lavender maze in their field and can be seen toiling away at it. For all those who are eager to get their one of their own, here are some gardening tips on how to plant a lavender maze or labyrinth:

To make a lavender maze or labyrinth, first and foremost, one needs a large clear space. While for Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid their Pennsylvania farm seems to be perfect, not many may have such open areas in their homes. However, one can also resort to making smaller lavender maze provided there is enough space to plant the lavender plants.

To make the pathway between the lavender maze or labyrinth, one can choose between a simple grassy path or pea gravel. The latter can also be used as a mulch for the lavender plants. The pea gravel also helps in having a low maintenance lavender garden. The only other things required are pruning and harvesting. Pea gravel also reflects sunlight and keeps the plants healthy by reducing humidity.

One needs to plant large or medium size lavender plants for their lavender maze or labyrinth. This is because the look one is going for is a bushy and densely grown area. A smaller variety of lavender plants may not look the same.

Finally, one needs to design their own lavender maze or labyrinth. For this, numerous books and articles are available online. One can also place a fountain in the middle of the maze or a centrepiece like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

A look at Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's upcoming lavender labyrinth

