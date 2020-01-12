Gigi Hadid's Boyfriends And All You Need To Know About Her Dating History

Supermodel Gigi Hadid's love life is a beautiful roller coaster ride of surprises. The Victoria Secret Model, who was named as the International Model of the Year in 2016, has dated many handsome men. From Patrick Uretz to Zayn Malik, Hadid has dated and been linked up with several men out there. Gigi made her debut with Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com years back and today is one of the top supermodels in the world. Listed below are some of the men Gigi Hadid has dated:

Gigi Hadid's dating history

1) Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid dated popular singer Zayn Malik for three years. The pair dated from 2016-2018 and had a few on and offs. During their relationship, photos of them holidaying together and going to movies and restaurants went viral on the internet. Gigi's fans were thrilled to see her with the heartthrob Zayn. Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn at the time was totally smitten by her and the pair even did a music video together.

2) Joe Jonas

Gigi Hadid dated popular singer Joe Jonas back in 2015. The pair were so in love and had their pictures all over. The couple filled each other's social media handles with a couple of photos and set couple goals back then. Fans were quite disturbed on Gigi's breakup with Joe Jonas but today both of them seem to be doing good on their own.

3) Cody Simpson

Gigi Hadid dated popular Australian singer Cody Simpson, from 2013 to 2015. The pair had an on and off relationship status and Gigi was quite in love with Cody. The couple, however, broke up in the year 2015. The couple decided to agree on a mutual break-up and are still in contact.

