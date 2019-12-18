Hollywood Breakups Of 2019: Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik To Adele-Simon Konecki And Others

The year 2019 has not been easy for some couples. While celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Minaj got hitched to their loved ones in 2019, several Hollywood celebrities broke up too, this year. Here is a list of celebrities who called it quits in 2019.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Malik and Hadid were taking a break from their relationship. As per several reports, the stars wanted their own private space and decided they needed the time to breathe apart from each other.

Also Read | Zayn Malik: Know About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer's Net Worth And Early Life

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Earlier in 2019, Lady Gaga confirmed that she ended her engagement with Christian Carino. Lady Gaga and Christian Carino had confirmed their engagement in October 2018.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Considered as one of the most dramatic breakups of the year, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have ended their relationship amid reportedly, he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Also Read | Harry Styles Reveals He Was Unaware About Zayn Malik's Unhappiness With One Direction

Adele and Simon Konecki

British singer Adele’s team confirmed her split from husband Simon Konecki. The duo, who were married for seven years, are also parents to a son. Adele’s team stated that the ex-couple were committed to raising their son together lovingly and requested privacy from their fans.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

After less than a year of their marriage, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called it quits this year. In a media interaction, Miley Cyrus revealed that she wanted a relationship without gender labels. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup got ugly, as the duo blamed each other on several platforms.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Posts Melts Tristan Thompson's Heart. See Pics

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

After four years together, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ended their relationship in early June. Several rumours of a unprecedented rift had been circulating since Academy Awards season, but they reportedly tried to make it work for the sake of their child, Lea De Seine.

Also Read | Is Khloe Kardashian Trying To Prove Her Christmas Decor Is Better Than Kendall And Kim?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.