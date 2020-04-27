Gigi Hadid Cuddles With Beau Zayn Malik At Her 25th Birthday Bash, Watch

Model Gigi Hadid recently had an intimate and quarantined 25th birthday bash. She took to her social media to share snaps from her intimate party. The model also shared a video as she cosied up to beau Zayn Malik amid the bash. She shared a boomerang clip with Zayn and sister Bella Hadid. Zayn was standing in the middle and Gigi was holding up two balloons that reflected her age.

Gigi Hadid cosies up to Zayn Malik at her 25th birthday bash

Gigi Hadid looks absolutely stunning dressed up in a black full-sleeved top and faded blue jeans. With a pair of black boots, the model tied up her hair in a cutesy bun. While Zayn Malik showed up dressed in a multicoloured jacket with a pair of black jeans, Bella Hadid was dressed up in a grey sweater, a dual coloured leather jacket and a pair of black jeans.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Talks About Having Kids Amidst Dating Rumours With Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik earlier also made an appearance in a series of pictures shared by Gigi Hadid on her social media. Hadid's birthday bash was also attended by her mother and the Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. Gigi also received bouquets from her pals like Taylor Swift and Kendell Jenner who could not be there in person to celebrate with her.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Shares A Romantic Throwback Pic With Zayn Malik; Take A Look

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid clearly seem to be together in the isolation period. A source revealed to a leading portal that the quarantine has been good for the two because a lot of things seems to stress them out. Another source revealed that the two believe that they are each other's soulmates and get back in their groove just when people start to believe that it is over.

ALSO READ | Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His Relationship With Gigi Hadid In The Unreleased Song 'Hurt'?

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Celebrates 25th Birthday In Farm; Gets Showered With Flowers, Gifts & Tiara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.