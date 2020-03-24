Gigi Hadid Shares A Romantic Throwback Pic With Zayn Malik; Take A Look

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has put everyone under self-isolation and social distancing has become the necessity of the hour. Many celebs who live a busy and scheduled life are also staying home to be safe from the coronavirus. They are spending time with their family and loved ones. Celebs are also seen interacting with their fans online. Gigi Hadid also is no different; she also took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and her beau Zayn Malik. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Gigi Hadid shares a romantic throwback snap with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram on March 24, 2020, to share a few throwback pictures. One of these pictures was with her beau Zayn Malik. In this post’s fourth picture, Zayn Malik can be seen kissing Gigi Hadid. This picture was clicked during Christmas as we can see the decorated tree in the background. Zayn is seen sporting a dark and light grey colour tracksuit. Gigi can be seen adorning a red crop top which is paired with blue denim and a black overcoat.

Apart from this, she also shared a lot of other pictures which include the picture of her wearing a gold facemask and her riding her beloved horses. Gigi also posted a picture from her childhood where she is seen with her best pal, sister, and model, Bella Hadid. She also shared pictures of a few art pieces and nature in the post. She captioned the picture by writing “(oldie) camera roll finds ! 💛 #stayhome”.

It is reported that the duo got back together in January of 2020 for the third time. Their relationship which had started in November of 2015 has seen many ups and downs. Both Zayn and Gigi are seen enjoying themselves in the picture, which shows that they are in a happy place now.

