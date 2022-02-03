Gigi Hadid Heaps Praise On Her Daughter Khai; Reveals She Has A Group Of 'mom Friends'

Gigi Hadid is all praises for her one-year-old daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, who, the supermodel quips is 'so smart and aware' of everything going around her. In a new interview with InStyle, Gigi mentioned how incredible it still feels to be a mom, quipping that she 'still can't believe it'. She further revealed having a group of 'mom friends', which discusses everything about "babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak".

Gigi Hadid talks about her daughter Khai, and her group of 'mom friends'

The 26-year-old model, who welcomed the little one with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020, spoke about Khai being an 'awesome' kid. She said, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking, she's just awesome" and further added that she still cant fathom the fact that she's a mother.

She added how her fellow 'mom friends' share the same surreal feeling of having children. "You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'" she continued. Gigi also shared an interesting anecdote of one of the group members suggesting that they all could go out for dinner without the kids. "I was like, 'Yeah, girl. Let's go.'" Hadid said in her response to the fellow mom.

In an earlier conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Gigi spoke about coping with the anxiety of motherhood. She stated how she maintained two journals, a good one and a bad one. "They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it," she said. Gigi had then also mentioned how Khai enjoys being surrounded by nature, and embraces 'the birds and the animals'.

Meanwhile, Hadid and Zayn Malik grabbed headlines last year due to their much controversial fallout. According to reports, Gigi's mother had accused Malik of assaulting her and even filed a police complaint against the singer for striking her. Zayn later released a statement clearing his stance and claimed that the duo will continue to co-parent their daughter "in a manner in which she deserves".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GIGIHADID)