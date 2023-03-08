Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Co-parenting Khai With Ex Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid talked about being a mom and how she is being able to balance her work and personal life by scheduling modeling appointments whenever her daughter is with her dad. Gigi and Zayn Malik shared a beautiful relationship until they broke up in October 2021. The former couple is co-parenting their daughter Khai.

While interacting with The Sunday Times, the model said, "The importance of the child's happiness at the forefront." She further explained that she has a long life alongside Zayn and continued by saying, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

Gigi then revealed how Khai has some British traits of her dad, and said, "She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little English accent, which I love."

She also shared her feelings about being a young mom to Khai and how the baby has brought happiness to her life.

She said, "She (Khai) has already given me so much, I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or thought that I was put on this Earth to be a mom. I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom."

A look-back at Gigi and Zayn's relationship

Since 2015, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on-and-off relationship, until they decided to be on their separate ways in 2021. In 2016, the couple was spotted on screen after the singer released the song titled Pillowtalk. Then, the pair graced the cover photoshoot of Vogue and it was their first ever shoot together.

The couple's romance took another step when they walked together at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet as a couple. However, keeping their past aside, things have been going well with them as they are busy co-parenting their child and nurturing their sweet moments with Khai.