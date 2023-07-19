Gigi Hadid Shares First Post After Arrest, Release For Drugs Possession: All's Well...

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands from the USA last week. After the news of her arrest and subsequent release broke out, she shared a post on social media in which she seemingly made a quip about her legal drama.

3 things you need know

Gigi Hadid and her friend flew out to Cayman Island in a private jet on July 10.

Customs & Border Control agents found a small amount of weed and smoking utensils in their baggage.

The Next in Fashion host pleaded guilty to the charges. They have avoided conviction on their records.

'All’s well that ends well'

Addressing her arrest and release over the past week, Gigi Hadid quipped about it on social media with her latest post. She posted some pictures from her beach vacation, and wrote in the caption, "All’s well that ends well." In the images, she could be seen soaking in the sun as she flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis."

(Gigi Hadid landed in a private jet and was detained over possession of marijuana | Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

(Gigi Hadid poses with her friends on Cayman Islands after being arrested and released | Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

Gigi Hadid's legal encounter come amid her dating rumours with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and sources close to them saying that they are "taking it slow".

Gigi Hadid, friend arrested over drugs possession

On July 10, Gigi Hadid and her friend flew out to Owen Roberts International Airport. When their luggage went through customs, a small amount of marijuana and utensils for consumption were found. The American supermodel and her friend were processed at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center and later released on bail.

They later appeared in Summary Court on July 12 and pleaded guilty. They were both fined USD 1,000 and avoided conviction on their records.

