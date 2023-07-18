Gigi Hadid, Friend Arrested In Cayman Islands For Marijuana Possession

Gigi Hagid, the 28 year old supermodel, faced an unexpected situation shortly after began her vacation in the Cayman islands last week. The star and her friend, Leah McCarthy, were briefly arrested after customs found marijuana in their poccession. They were later released.

3 things you need to know

Gigi Hadid's rep clarified marijuana was legally obtained with a medical licence.

Gigi Hadid and friend Leah McCarthy were detained and released on bail.

Hadid's vacation continues despite the setback.

Gigi Hadid Representative statement

Gigi Hadid’s representative was quick to issue a clarification. According to the statement, as carried by ET, the marijuana was purchased legally in New York City, where Gigi holds a valid medical licence for its use. Moreover, medical use of marijuana has been permitted in the Cayman Islands since 2017

Post the incident, The model resumed her vaction on the picturesque island.

(Gigi Hadid's post from her Cayman Island Vacation | Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

How did the matter come to light?

The incident was initially reported by the local Cayman Island newspaper, Cayman Mal Road. According to the publication, Hadid and McCarthy arrived on a private plane at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal, having flown in from the United States. It was during a routine scan by a Custom and Border Control Officer that a small quantity of marijuana and related paraphernalia were found in their luggage. This resulted in their immediate detention.

The two women faced charges of importation of ganja and importation of utensils related to the consumption of marijuana. They were subsequently taken to a prisoner detention centre but released on bail soon after. Just two days after their arrest, Hadid and McCarthy appeared in the Summary Court where they both pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them. As a result, they were each fined $1,000, and notably, no record of conviction was filed.

While Gigi Hadid has yet to publicly address the arrest, McCarthy provided a glimpse into their vacation, possibly hinting at incident. Despite the hiccup, the model and her friend seemed to carry on with their vacation undeterred.