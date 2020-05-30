What Is Gigi Hadid's Real Name And Why Is She Called 'Gigi'

Gigi Hadid has been making headlines internationally after the supermodel confirmed about expecting her very first child with Zayn Malik. She confirmed the news during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, many fans have been inquisitive about her birth name and why the supermodel is nicknamed ''Gigi''. With all that said now, here is the birth name of Gigi Hadid and why the supermodel is called ''Gigi'':

Gigi Hadid: What is her real name?

Many are unaware about Gigi Hadid's real name and where did her nickname arise from. Gigi Hadid's real name is Jelena Noura Hadid and the American fashion model was born to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. Fans found her real name to be something very unique and couldn't understand as to where her nickname came from. For those who don't know where Gigi Hadid nickname came from, read on to know more details.

Why is Gigi Hadid called ''Gigi''

Jelena Noura Hadid aka Gigi was nicknamed as ''Gigi'' by her mother, Yolanda Hadid. The fashion model explained the story behind her nickname during an interview with a leading fashion magazine back in the year 2015. She was asked where she got her nickname as many people were even unaware of her real name -- that is Jelena Noura Hadid.

Gigi Hadid revealed the story behind her nickname during the interview. The supermodel revealed that her mother Yolanda Hadid was called a kid by her grandmother when Yolanda Hadid was young, but she used to call her a kid only indoors. Gigi Hadid, during the first or the second grade, had a classmate named Helena. She shared that the teacher used to find it hard and confusing to call out similar-sounding names. Hadid said that the teacher met her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and asked if Jelena needed to be called with another name what would the name be. Gigi Hadid's mother revealed to the teacher that she called her 'Gigi' sometimes and hence her nickname was established.

Gigi Hadid has been nominated thrice for Teen Choice Awards under the category of Choice Model and Choice Female Hottie for the years, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Gigi Hadid has not only worked as a model but also has been a part of several films and music videos. Some of her notable performances came in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, MasterChef, and several others.

