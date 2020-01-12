Taylor Swift To Kendall Jenner: Gigi Hadid's BFFs That You Should Know

Some celebrities and their friends have given us the inspiration to form some major friendship goals for all of us. One such actor is Gigi Hadid. She has been strutting out with her some of her besties and set some new standards and goals to a normal friendship.

Right from being best friend with Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, these BFFs have set goals for us. They have stood up for each other when needed and have shared various moments of happiness and sadness and often, social media witnesses some stunning pictures that testify their friendship.

Gigi Hadid's Baes in Hollywood

Gigi Hadid and BFF Taylor Swift

Recently, the model took it to social media to wish her bestie Taylor Swift on her 30th birthday. She posted two pictures of the singer and herself. She mentioned Taylor in the post by expressing her feelings. The two superstars have been friends for a really long time and the social media pictures witness a lot about their friendship.

Gigi and supermodel Kendall Jenner

Not only Gifi and Kendall are best friends, but they are kind of related to each other through their parent's marriages and divorces. From massive fashion events to low-key fun dates, these two models are a true dream team.

She often hangs out with Kendall as the latter shares multiple posts with their pictures together from shoots or simply hangouts. Gigi also wished bestie Kendall on social media on her birthday.

