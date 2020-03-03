Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments; Watch

Kendall Jenner garnered immense popularity during her Victoria Secret modelling days. She is currently busy working for her highly anticipated project titled NEW, which is a web series that is based on fashion. Jenner has worked for various commercials campaigns and photoshoots and runways for high-end fashion designers at events like New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week.

Apart from her modelling career, she has also appeared in several interviews. Jenner and her family seem to be good friends with Ellen as they have appeared on the show several times. Here are some of the funniest interview moments of Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner's funniest interview moments

Kendall Jenner appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in the year 2018 where she shared the dangers about being on the cover of a leading magazine. Kendall Jenner is the only one amongst her siblings who does not have a child. Ellen asked her if watching all her siblings have kids makes her want one. She laughed and said she doe not have a ''baby fever''. Ellen and Jenner along with the audience then started laughing loudly.

Kendall Jenner had another funny moment on The Ellen Degeneres Show in the year 2019. She admitted about the fact that she felt left out after all her family members have been scared on the show. Ellen scared her on the show twice. Later, the two were discussing Kendall's love for basketball and she talked about having a ''resting bored face'' while watching her rumoured boyfriend Ben Simmons play. The audience couldn't stop laughing.

Kendall Jenner last appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the year 2019. They discussed spending hours helping Kim pick up a name for her nephew Psalm only to know that the name she chose was rejected. Fallon showed the picture of the two wearing the same insane top. She revealed that they were two different shirts. This is yet another one of the funniest moments of Kendall that you cannot miss.

