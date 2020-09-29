Gigi Hadid & Bella's Father Says It's A 'burden' Being Their Dad, Calls It 'dangerous'

In an interview with Time Magazine, Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid claimed that being Gigi and Bella’s dad is a 'tremendous burden'. Adding to the same, Mohamed Hadid mentioned that he has to be careful about everything he does, as his actions often reflect on his celebrity children. More so, Hadid mentioned that people use his kids as an ‘instrument’ to harass him.

'We are not the Kardashians'

Mohamed Hadid revealed that he and his family are often approached with their own reality TV shows, however, he mentioned that he declines them. Adding to the same, Mohamed revealed that his family is not like the Kardashians and is much more private than people tend to think. In his interview, Mohamed also spoke about the privileges which come with his daughters’ stardom and mentioned that he has never used his kids to enhance his career. Adding to the same, he mentioned that he protects them and watches over them.

Mohamed Hadid recently made it to the news when he penned a heartfelt note for his granddaughter, before her arrival. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohammed Hadid shared a snippet of the letter on his Instagram handle, in which the grandfather spoke about his ‘happy heart’ and the baby. In the letter, he also recalled his first reaction when he learned that Gigi was pregnant. Take a look:

Mohamed Hadid is so pure. Congrats to Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik on the birth of their child Xx pic.twitter.com/bfi0oKkdq8 — Aleesha Khaliq (@a_leesha1) September 16, 2020

Gigi and Zayn welcome a baby girl

Recently, model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child and soon made the news 'Instagram official'. Zayn shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen holding the newborn's hands. In his caption, Zayn Malik mentioned that the love he feels for his daughter is beyond his understanding. Adding to the same, Malik confessed that he was grateful to know his daughter and was very proud to call her 'his'.

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the new year together. If the reports are to be believed, in January 2020, the two celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculations about their rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.

